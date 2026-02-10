‘What are you talking about?’: Driver finds out hard way wrong car was insured

CHARLOTTE — One woman thought her grandson’s car was covered by her insurance, but when he got in a crash and needed the coverage, she ran into problems.

Henrietta Melton says her grandson likes Dodge Chargers. So much so, he had one, got rid of it, and now has another.

She told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke he had a fender bender and that he’s on her insurance.

“He calls me all upset… ‘Grandma, you don’t have no car insurance on my, you don’t have my car insured.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’” she said.

Melton checked and the policy had a Dodge Charger — but his old one — not his current one.

“I knew my car was right, but I didn’t know his car wasn’t right,” she said.

Her insurance agent told Stoogenke this is what happened: she gave Melton a quote, but Melton didn’t buy the policy right away. Melton bought it the following year, but didn’t mention the Chargers had changed in the meantime. Apparently, no one noticed until her grandson’s wreck.

Melton says her insurance corrected the paperwork and covered the damage, but her insurance has gone up because the policy now lists a car that’s eight-years younger. The agent says it’s about $125 more each month.

“I’m on retirement, and I don’t have money like that... and he doesn’t either,” Melton said.

She plans to read every line of her policy carefully from now on to make sure everything is right: the year, make, model, VIN, and coverage. She wants you to as well.

Her agent says it’s the customer’s responsibility to review insurance documents for accuracy.

