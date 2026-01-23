What to do if you have to abandon your car during a storm

CHARLOTTE — Avoiding driving in dangerous weather is not always an option, which could lead to drivers leaving their vehicles behind after something goes wrong.

Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor has some steps you can take to ensure you get your car back.

Driving is strongly discouraged during a storm but for some people, there may be no other choice.

Even with proper preparations and safety recommendations, drivers can still end up having to abandon their cars.

Here’s what you need to know if you find yourself needing to leave your car for safer ground.

The Highway Patrol and North Carolina Department of Transportation can immediately start towing any cars from the shoulders of roadways and highways during the storm.

This allows maintenance operations to safely treat roads and to help prevent potential damage to those cars left behind.

You can report an abandoned car on the interstates by calling the Highway Patrol in North Carolina at *HP or *47.

Call the city or report your car’s location within the city limits on secondary roads by calling 311.

If left on private property lot, or outside someone else’s house, let the property owner know.

The law in North Carolina states that a car left on public property for more than seven days or on private property for two hours, without the owner’s permission, is considered abandoned.

If your car is missing when you return, check the state’s towed and stored vehicle database or call your local police department.

Abandoning cars is strongly discouraged, but if you do, remember to turn on your hazard lights and make it as visible as possible to other drivers.

