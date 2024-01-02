What to expect when sports betting finally becomes legal in NC in 2024

CHARLOTTE — Legal sports betting will make its long-awaited debut in North Carolina in 2024. However, a start date still hasn’t been set.

As some gamblers are anxious to make their first play, the Political Beat’s Joe Bruno spoke to sports betting expert Dan Bradley about what you can expect when betting finally goes live.

Bradley says North Carolina’s rollout is similar to other states.

“Yeah, Joe, we’re seeing kind of an approximate timeline that falls somewhere in the average normally we’re seeing about six to eight months is roughly the timeline for a state to launch sports betting,” Bradley said.

