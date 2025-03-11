What if I owe Uncle Sam?

CHARLOTTE — If you recently filed your taxes and discovered you owe Uncle Sam, maybe even a few thousand dollars, take a breath because you have options. You have a few weeks to develop a plan before the April 15th deadline.

Consumer Reports breaks down what to do if you have a big “I owe you.”

Whether it was your side hustle, selling a home, or your child turned seventeen last year – if you’re not careful, there are plenty of reasons why you might be in the red and owe on your tax return.

Tax preparer Marilee Daugherity says they address the current situation and advise on how they can help reduce their tax liability, and then they plan for the future. She says if you cannot pay when you file, that is okay. You can still file now and try to save the money you owe to pay by April 15th.

But what if you do not have all the money to pay by Tax Day? You should pay what you can, and then you have three options. First, pay with a credit card. The IRS takes credit cards on irs.gov. If you pay this way, you can avoid IRS penalties and fees.

Marilee, pictured below, says that if you can get a zero or low interest rate through your credit card, bank, or credit union, that is definitely the better option.



The IRS offers payment plans if a credit card is not an option. There is an online application. You will know in minutes if you are approved. But keep in mind you will pay fees, penalties, and interest.

Finally, there is an “Offer in Compromise.” This program lets taxpayers make an offer to the IRS on what they can reasonably pay, and there is usually a payment plan.

If your owing was unexpected, review your return and find out why. It might be worth adjusting your tax withholdings on your W-4. Or if you are self-employed and have a 10-99, set aside money throughout the year so you are better prepared for next tax season.

If you disagree with what you owe, you can contact the Taxpayer Advocate Service at the IRS. You can also dispute penalties through an appeals process. And by the way, if you file an extension, the payment deadline is still April 15th.

