What will spring 2024 bring to the region?

CHARLOTTE — Spring officially starts on March 20, but chilly temperatures around the region have left many wondering what spring will look like this year.

>>> In the video at the top of the page, Meteorologist Joe Puma breaks down the spring outlook.

Overall, the climate should be warmer and wetter than we’ve seen in the past. The day-to-day can always change.

Stay updated on the hourly, daily and weekly forecast with Severe Weather Center 9:

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

(WATCH: Charlotte’s snow drought sets record)

Charlotte’s snow drought sets record

©2024 Cox Media Group