Whataburger to open next to local restaurant in July

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Whataburger is set to open its next Charlotte-area location in Rock Hill.

The restaurant at 2265 Cross Pointe will open July 9 with a ribbon-cutting event. That location expects to employ between 65 and 75 people, Whataburger says.

The Rock Hill location is part of the San Antonio, Texas-based burger chain’s expansion throughout the Carolinas. It will be Whataburger’s 11th location in South Carolina and among 21 restaurants across the Carolinas, according to its website.

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