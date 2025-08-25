Whataburger signs sponsorship deal with Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE — Whataburger has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, marking its expansion into the Carolinas, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The sponsorship, confirmed by Tepper Sports & Entertainment, includes a presence at Bank of America Stadium, where both teams play their home games.

Whataburger is expanding its footprint in the Carolinas, having opened 12 restaurants in North and South Carolina over the past two years, with more in development.

Whataburger’s expansion into the Carolinas began with its first North Carolina restaurant opening in Gastonia in May. Additional locations have opened in Hickory and Indian Land, with more planned for Mooresville and Rock Hill.

The sponsorship with the Panthers includes involvement in community programs, such as being the presenting sponsor of the Panthers Girls Flag Football initiative. Specific community engagement with Charlotte FC is yet to be determined.

Whataburger will have a strong presence at Bank of America Stadium, including a food truck serving complimentary patty melts and a new mixed-fruit summer drink during the Panthers’ regular season home opener on September 21.

Whataburger’s sponsorship is not exclusive, allowing the Panthers and Charlotte FC the possibility to add another hamburger restaurant as a sponsor in the future.

