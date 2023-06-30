Local

What’s in store for future of West Sugar Creek corridor

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

What’s in store for future of West Sugar Creek corridor

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is getting $12 million for the West Sugar Creek Mobility Corridor Project, which will go toward:

  • Engineering
  • Right of way
  • Construction of three mobility hubs with electric vehicle charging stations
  • Improved pedestrian crossings
  • Intersection improvements
  • Smart lighting
  • Multi-use path
  • New sidewalk along approximately 3.5 miles of West Sugar Creek Road
READ: Charlotte to get $12M to improve West Sugar Creek corridor infrastructure

The Biden-Harris Administration awarded $65.1 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program to six infrastructure projects in North Carolina.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno learns more about this project in the video above.

VIDEO: City debates 1 cent sales tax hike to fund transit improvements

City debates 1 cent sales tax hike to fund transit improvements

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read