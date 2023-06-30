What’s in store for future of West Sugar Creek corridor

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is getting $12 million for the West Sugar Creek Mobility Corridor Project, which will go toward:
- Engineering
- Right of way
- Construction of three mobility hubs with electric vehicle charging stations
- Improved pedestrian crossings
- Intersection improvements
- Smart lighting
- Multi-use path
- New sidewalk along approximately 3.5 miles of West Sugar Creek Road
The Biden-Harris Administration awarded $65.1 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program to six infrastructure projects in North Carolina.
