When you can spot the space station above Charlotte

Several times a month, Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston determines sighting opportunities for the international space station for over 6,700 locations worldwide, including the Carolinas.

There are several opportunities to see the space station fly over Charlotte and the Carolina skies coming up.

How to spot it

The station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction. It also moves considerably faster than a typical airplane – airplanes generally fly at about 600 mph, and the space station flies at 17,500 mph.

Here are upcoming dates and times for possible sightings in the Charlotte area:

July 12 at 10:33 p.m., visible for 6 minutes, traveling W to NNE

July 13 at 3:28 a.m., visible for 4 minutes, traveling N to ENE

July 13 at 5:04 a.m., visible for 7 minutes, traveling NW to SE

July 13 at 9:44 p.m., visible for 6 minutes, traveling WSW to NNE

July 14 at 2:41 a.m., visible 1 minute, traveling NNE to NNE

July 14 at 4:16 a.m., visible for 7 minutes, traveling NW to ESE

July 14 at 10:35 p.m., visible for 2 minutes, traveling NW to N

July 15 at 9:46 p.m., visible for 4 minutes, traveling WNW to NNE

July 23 at 11:28 p.m., visible for 2 minutes, traveling NNW to N

July 24 at 10:40 p.m., visible for 2 minutes, traveling N to NE

If you’re not in Charlotte, you can search for dates and times for your city here.

