Where are all those CLT travelers going?

CHARLOTTE — Florida remains a hot spot for domestic passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, as does the Caribbean for those traveling internationally.

Orlando International Airport holds onto its position as CLT’s most popular domestic destination. That’s based on the number of boarding passengers from Charlotte Douglas in 2024. The airport provided CBJ with the data.

The central Florida city, home to popular amusement parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, has been a top U.S. destination with CLT travelers for several years. Orlando International Airport welcomed 872,324 passengers from Charlotte last year, down about 1% from 2023 but up nearly 29% pre-pandemic in 2019. Orlando ranked No. 1 for having the highest number of departing passengers from CLT during both those years.

Several airlines serve that route, including American Airlines, by far the dominant carrier at CLT, as well as budget carriers Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

Other top-traveled domestic destinations at Charlotte Douglas include New York City through LaGuardia Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, where American Airlines is based and operates its largest hub.

While the highest number of international passengers at CLT headed across the pond to London, several Caribbean destinations are found among the top 10.

More than 250,000 travelers flew to London’s Heathrow Airport from Charlotte Douglas in 2024, up 11.4% from 2023 and up 54% from 2019. It ranked No. 1 in 2023 among CLT’s international routes and No. 3 in 2019. American Airlines added a third daily flight between Charlotte Douglas and Heathrow in 2023.

But six of CLT’s top 10 international destinations are to the Caribbean, where American has strengthened its foothold from Charlotte in recent years.

