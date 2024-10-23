Local

Where are the region’s top-ranked public high schools?

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area’s top-ranked public high schools on Niche.com’s newest list are found across the region.

Ardrey Kell High School, part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, tops the ranking for 2025. It is followed, respectively, by two schools within Union County Public Schools: Marvin Ridge High in Waxhaw and Weddington High in Matthews. Other schools on the list span the Monroe, Gastonia, Charlotte, Huntersville, Fort Mill and Concord areas.

In the Tar Heel State and the nation as a whole, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham — a state-funded residential school for academically talented juniors and seniors — lands at No. 1. It’s the second time in three years the school has claimed that national title.

In the Palmetto State, South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics in Hartsville — another tuition-free, two-year boarding school for 11th- and 12th-graders — earns the highest rank.

