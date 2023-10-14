Where the Charlotte area’s wealthiest ZIP codes are found

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal has mapped out the most affluent areas of the region, ranked by 2021 median household income. Charlotte’s wealthiest enclave is the 28207 ZIP code, which includes parts of the Myers Park and Eastover neighborhoods.

The median household income in 28207 is $192,500. Notably, the median home value in 28207 of $1.16 million is almost double that of 28203, No. 2 by that measure. That ZIP code includes the Dilworth and Wilmore neighborhoods and has a median home value of $584,500.

Waxhaw’s 28173 is No. 2 on the list of most affluent areas with a 2021 median household income of $135,541. The median home value in that ZIP is $436,000.

Two-thirds of the area’s 25 ZIPs with the highest median household income are scattered around nearby suburban towns like Waxhaw, Matthews, and Fort Mill. Five of the top 10 are inside Charlotte city limits.

Check out the full story here.

VIDEO: Action 9 investigation sparks new NC real estate law

Action 9 investigation sparks new NC real estate law





©2023 Cox Media Group