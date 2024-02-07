Where Charlotte FC ranks among Major League Soccer’s most valuable franchises

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC increased its bottom line by 50% to $6 million last season, according to new annual Major League Soccer financial estimates and valuations published by Forbes magazine.

The magazine’s updated MLS valuations put Charlotte FC in the top third of the league, worth $690 million, or 10th overall. There are 29 MLS clubs.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment owns Charlotte FC as well as the NFL Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium. Founder and owner David Tepper paid a then-record expansion fee of $325 million — $388 million adjusted for inflation — for Charlotte FC in 2019.

