Where do plans stand for Carolina Lithium mine project in Gaston County?

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Plans for a massive Gaston County lithium mine appear to still be in the public approvals phase and could remain there for the forseeable future.

Elevra Lithium — formed out of the merger of Belmont-based Piedmont Lithium and Australian company Sayona Mining — is still working to secure all necessary permits for the Carolina Lithium project. The mining operation was worked on for nearly a decade by Piedmont Lithium before the merger last year. The 1,548-acre mine was Piedmont Lithium’s flagship project and is expected to be a big investment for Elevra.

Malissa Gordon, Elevra’s vice president for government affairs in the U.S., said the company in October secured two general stormwater permits for Carolina Lithium. Elevra still needs an air permit in order to move forward with the project.

The company must also apply for and receive approval for a rezoning for the mining site. The rezoning must go through Gaston County lawmakers. That process could take several months.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Dormant lithium mine blamed for unfamiliar odor in Kings Mountain

Dormant lithium mine blamed for unfamiliar odor in Kings Mountain

©2026 Cox Media Group