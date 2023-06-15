Where to get free meals for students this summer

CHARLOTTE — As students across the Carolinas enjoy the summer break away from school, many families are searching for a replacement for those free school lunches.
Here are some of the free lunch programs available to students in North Carolina and South Carolina:
- See a nationwide map of free lunch program sites, courtesy of the USDA.
- Find sites across North Carolina with this map.
- Union County Public Schools has meals for any child 18 or younger.
- Students in Cabarrus County Schools
- Gaston County Schools’ summer nutrition program
- Students in Stanly County Schools
- Students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools
- Students in Lancaster County Schools
- Students in Chester County, SC
You can also Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 to find free meals for kids over the summer.
(WATCH: Husband-and-wife team brings taste of France to Rock Hill bakery)
©2023 Cox Media Group