Where to get free meals for students this summer

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Summer lunches The Caldwell County School System says it is feeding more than 800 students every day

CHARLOTTE — As students across the Carolinas enjoy the summer break away from school, many families are searching for a replacement for those free school lunches.

Here are some of the free lunch programs available to students in North Carolina and South Carolina:

You can also Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 to find free meals for kids over the summer.

