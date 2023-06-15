Where to get free meals for students this summer

CHARLOTTE — As students across the Carolinas enjoy the summer break away from school, many families are searching for a replacement for those free school lunches.

Here are some of the free lunch programs available to students in North Carolina and South Carolina:

You can also Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 to find free meals for kids over the summer.

