Where to go: Early voting locations in City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — There are 10 early voting locations for the upcoming City of Charlotte primary election.

Election Day is Sept. 12, but early voting begins on Aug. 24 at the Hal Marshall Annex on N. College Street. Additional locations are opening on Sept. 5.

Here’s a map of the locations. See a calendar of their open times below.

Charlotte early voting calendar for Sept. 2023 election

These locations are one-stop early voting centers, so you can register to vote on the same day as you cast your ballot.

1 - HAL MARSHALL - opening August 24 at 8 a.m. 618 N College St

Additional sites open TUESDAY, September 5 at 8 a.m.

2 - Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library 2412 Beatties Ford Rd

3 - BALLANTYNE - Elon Park Rec Ctr 11401 Ardrey Kell Rd

4 - EAST - Independence Regional Library 6000 Conference Dr

5 - Marion Diehl Rec Center 2219 Tyvola Rd

6 - SOUTH County Regional Library 5801 Rea Rd

7 - SOUTHPARK - Southpark Regional Library 7015 Carnegie Blvd

8 - STEELE CREEK Library 13620 Steele Creek Rd

9 - UNIVERSITY CITY - old Kohls 9315 N Tryon St

10 - WEST Boulevard Library 2157 West Blvd









