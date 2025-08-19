Where you can vote early in Charlotte for the primary election

CHARLOTTE — In-person early voting starts Thursday, August 21, in the city of Charlotte.

Charlotte Democrats and unaffiliated voters will choose their candidates for mayor, at-large, District 1, District 3, District 4, and District 5. Republicans will decide their candidate in District 6.

Voter ID is in effect. Voters are reminded to bring an eligible photo ID to the polls.

Early voting sites:

Hal Marshall, August 21 at 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library, September 2 at 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Independence Regional Library, September 2 at 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Marion Diehl Rec Center, September 2 at 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

South County Regional Library, September 2 at 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Southpark Regional Library, September 2 at 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Masonic Lodge, September 2 at 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Regional Library, September 2 at 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

West Boulevard Library, September 2 at 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Hal Marshall Center in Uptown is the only early voting location open on August 21 and August 22.

It is also the only early voting location open August 25 through 29. Voting lasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. these days.

All 9 early voting sites open September 2. Hours also expand from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

Saturday, September 6, is the only weekend day of early voting. All 9 sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

