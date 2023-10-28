Which Charlotte-area ZIP codes have the most million-dollar homes for sale?

CHARLOTTE — For buyers in the market for a million-dollar home here, there are hundreds of options across the Charlotte metro. Nearly 500 homes are currently for sale at $1 million or more in the local region, with both Charlotte neighborhoods and communities in outlying areas well represented.

There are three ZIP codes in the Charlotte metro with at least 40 active home listings priced at $1 million and up: 28117 in Iredell County, 28211 in Mecklenburg County and 28173 in Union County. That’s based on Multiple Listing Service data from Oct. 24 provided by Canopy Realtor Association. It covers 10 counties across the Charlotte metro: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union in North Carolina and Chester, Lancaster and York in South Carolina. The data includes single-family homes, townhouses and condos.

The most home listings at $1 million or higher are found in 28211, which spans the Lake Norman section of Mooresville west of Interstate 77. It boasts 50 listings in that price range, the highest being a newly built home with a private beach on Lake Norman priced at $7.795 million.

Check out the full list on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Uptown road closed as crews remove neon light sculpture from Duke Energy building)

Uptown road closed as crews remove neon light sculpture from Duke Energy building

©2023 Cox Media Group