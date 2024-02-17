Which Charlotte ZIP code had highest price jump

CHARLOTTE — Most of Mecklenburg County saw home prices rise in 2023 — albeit at a lower pace than previous years.

Four ZIP codes, however, bucked that trend with year-over-year price declines.

Just seven ZIP codes in the county recorded a double-digit increase in median sale price last year. That built on a similar pattern that started in 2022.

Mecklenburg’s ZIP code with the biggest annual increase in its median sale price was 28209, which includes neighborhoods such as Sedgefield, Freedom Park and Montford.

There, the median price jumped 18% to $672,750. 28204 in the Elizabeth area had a similar increase of 17.7% — the median price rose to $706,060.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Local man who saves old, historic homes to be featured on national TV show

Local man who saves old, historic homes to be featured on national TV show

©2024 Cox Media Group