Which Charlotte ZIP codes are among nation’s wealthiest?

CHARLOTTE — Several ZIP codes in the Charlotte area rank among the nation’s 1,000 wealthiest places, and 28207 leads the way.

That’s according to The Business Journals Wealthy 1000, a new ranking of the nation’s wealthiest ZIP codes based on a weighted formula that looks at a number of wealth metrics.

28207 ranks as the wealthiest ZIP code in the Carolinas and the only one in the two states to appear among the top 100, landing at No. 80.

In 28207, which spans parts of Myers Park and Eastover, the income per capita is $180,631 and a typical home costs a whopping $1.47 million. Homes in that ZIP code bring in some of the most expensive sale prices each month in Mecklenburg County as well as the entire region.

The inaugural Wealthy 1000 used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2022 American Community Survey and Zillow Group Inc. The formula analyzed income, home equity, estimated savings, poverty rates and population density to identify areas with the greatest concentration of wealth.

