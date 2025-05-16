Local

Which local restaurants didn’t make the grade

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of April, according to data pulled May 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 942 such establishments, 18 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in April that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Among those receiving grades below an “A” are a bowling alley in north Charlotte and a bar in Plaza Midwood.

See the restaurants:

  • 7-Eleven, 1700 Windsor Square Drive in Matthews (88/B)
  • AMF University Lanes,5900 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (83.5/B)
  • Biryani2Go,2200 Thrift Road in Charlotte (87/B)
  • Biryani Nation,14027 Conlan Circle in Charlotte (87.5/B)
  • Compare Foods deli/meat market,2701 Freedom Drive in Charlotte (88.5/B)
  • Eastway Express,1500 Eastway Drive in Charlotte (78/C)
  • El Taco Veloz,6701 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (89/B)
  • Godavari,2130 E. Arbors Drive in Charlotte (84.5/B)
  • Great Wall of China South,6666 Carmel Road in Charlotte (86/B)
  • Harris Food Mart,8400 Old Statesville Road in Charlotte (86/B)
  • (Former) Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Highway in Pineville (85/B) —
  • Mariely’s Tacos(mobile food), 8432 Old Statesville Road in Charlotte (88/B)
  • Mariscos Nayarit,6023 Albemarle Road in Charlotte (85.5/B)
  • Sbarro,5428 New Fashion Way in Charlotte (85/B)
  • Thomas Street Tavern,1218 Thomas Ave. in Charlotte (88.5/B)
  • Tryon House,215 E. Exmore St. in Charlotte (87/B)
  • Zafran Kabab Palace,230 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. in Charlotte (88/B)
  • Zodiac Bar and Grill,200 W. Woodlawn Road in Charlotte (87.5/B)

