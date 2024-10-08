Which restaurants got ‘B’ health grades last month?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 4 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 712 such establishments, 15 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in September that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

1897 Market (inside Charlotte Douglas International Airport), 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway in Charlotte (86.5/B)

5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway in Charlotte (86.5/B) China Express, 315 S. Polk St. in Pineville (88.5/B)

315 S. Polk St. in Pineville (88.5/B) Doza Sushi And Ramen , 9824 Rea Road in Charlotte (87.5/B)

, 9824 Rea Road in Charlotte (87.5/B) Eastway Express, 1500 Eastway Drive in Charlotte (85.5/B)

1500 Eastway Drive in Charlotte (85.5/B) El Sazón Latino Restaurant, 1501 West Blvd. in Charlotte (84/B)

1501 West Blvd. in Charlotte (84/B) Flower Child, 1537 Camden Road in Charlotte (88/B)

1537 Camden Road in Charlotte (88/B) IHOP, 134 W. Woodlawn Road in Charlotte (88/B)

134 W. Woodlawn Road in Charlotte (88/B) Jack in the Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte (88/B)

7725 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte (88/B) Mariscos Nayarit, 6023 Albemarle Road in Charlotte (85/B)

6023 Albemarle Road in Charlotte (85/B) Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 8926 J M Keynes Drive in Charlotte (88/B)

8926 J M Keynes Drive in Charlotte (88/B) Mi Tierra, 3209 Eastway Drive in Charlotte (87.5/B)

3209 Eastway Drive in Charlotte (87.5/B) Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road in Charlotte (87.5/B)

10517 Park Road in Charlotte (87.5/B) Pressley Park Restaurant, 740 Pressley Road in Charlotte (87.5/B)

740 Pressley Road in Charlotte (87.5/B) Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 3122 Fincher Farm Road in Matthews (88.5/B)

3122 Fincher Farm Road in Matthews (88.5/B) Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. in Charlotte (81/B)

Click here to see the explanations for the grades in the Charlotte Business Journal.

