Whiskey-centric bar Dram & Draught debuts in South End

CHARLOTTE — That whiskey-centric bar soft opened at Vantage South End last week. A grand-opening event is scheduled for July 14 and 15.

Dram & Draught aims to be a neighborhood bar, with more than 300 whiskeys from around the world, hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails, draft beer and an international wine list.

Owner Kevin Barrett says that Charlotte is a big market and South End is a great location to highlight its offerings. The bar is located at 1220 S. Tryon St., Suite 300. It has a corner patio at South Tryon and Catherine streets.

“You can feel the energy in all of Charlotte, but especially South End,” he says.

Keep reading and check out photos of the space here.

