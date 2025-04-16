‘White Lotus’ vacation rental hits LKN

DENVER, N.C. — A couple from the Cayman Islands was sold on Lake Norman after first visiting the area less than two years ago.

Stephen and Laura Leontsinis were drawn to Lake Norman while on a trip with their young daughters to the Asheville area over the Christmas holidays in 2023. Asheville, Laura said, is a popular destination for those living in the Cayman Islands due to a nonstop flight to Charlotte.

The couple decided they wanted to extend their vacation and booked a rental home in Mooresville. They fell in love with the area and gave the local property management company in charge of their rental a call to learn more about real estate opportunities in Lake Norman.

After coming back to the area five or six times last year to house hunt, they found the right property — a large, lakefront home in Denver that is situated on a 1.3-acre, wooded lot. The two-story home, at more than 6,000 square feet, has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The couple purchased the home for about $2.58 million last September, according to Lincoln County real estate records. Stephen said they spent another $250,000 to $300,000 to renovate and furnish the house, which was built in 2006.

That home has since been dubbed “White Lotus,” after the dark comedy HBO series that took place this past season at an exclusive Thailand resort. The season finale aired last night.

Laura said they weren’t intentionally going for that style. Instead, they drew design inspiration from her husband’s roots in South Africa for the decor, wallpaper and artwork. Their property management company — Cornelius-based Southern Charm Realty & Retreats, the same firm they’d worked with to find a home — saw a resemblance to “The White Lotus” and gave it that name, Laura said.

“It just ends up having that ‘White Lotus’ vibe ... It just really felt like it leaned right into that theme, so we thought, ‘OK, let’s go with it,’” she said.

The property welcomed its first guests this month.

