Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal has compiled the annual salaries for North Carolina’s more than 49,000 state government full-time employees. They are paid over $47,000 per year, with more than 250 of those employees earning at least $200,000.

From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median salary for its 49,498 full-time employees is $65,737. Among all full-time state employees, 257 earn $200,000 or more and just over 6,700 earn over $100,000.

The average salary for the state’s top 100 highest-paid full-time employees is about $285,000. And if you’re wondering, Gov. Roy Cooper’s salary is $203,073, coming in at No. 238 on the list. Lt. Gov Mark Robinson and Attorney General Josh Stein, current gubernatorial candidates, each earn $168,384 annually.

Keep reading and check out the searchable database on CBJ's website here.





