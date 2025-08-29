Why hub is on hold: Amtrak 2030 deadline approaching fast, Charlotte transit hub remains stalled

CHARLOTTE — In the eight years since the state and the city of Charlotte agreed to develop an iconic, mixed-use transportation center uptown, much has been done. Negotiations between the N.C. Department of Transportation, a team of real estate developers, the city and other stakeholders have been active.

But those steps don’t appear to be leading anywhere, and a 2030 deadline to have at least a temporary station for Amtrak service online is looming.

The trail of mostly stalled progress stretches back decades. The city and state began exploring ways to move Amtrak’s station from its current home on North Tryon Street in the mid-1990s. Several years later, the legislature approved funding to acquire the land and, as of 2003, the main parcels targeted for an Amtrak-anchored transit hub and surrounding commercial development had been assembled.

Documents acquired by CBJ as part of a public records request show that, while city and state officials have failed to reach consensus, the drive to ready a temporary or permanent home by 2030 is clear.

The site, consisting of parcels owned by the city and state, runs along a corridor bisected by West Trade and South Graham streets and bracketed by Third and Fifth streets.

