WIC to be funded through tariff money amid government shutdown

CHARLOTTE — Despite the ongoing government shutdown, the WIC program will continue to provide food assistance to those in need.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Monday that the WIC program will remain operational for the foreseeable future by utilizing tariff money to keep it going.

In North Carolina, approximately 260,000 families depend on the WIC program for essential food assistance. In South Carolina, more than 98,000 families rely on the program to meet their nutritional needs.

The continuation of the WIC program ensures that vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, new mothers, and young children, will continue to receive critical support during the government shutdown.

