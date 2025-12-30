Wildfire near Mars Hill 90% contained; no damage reported

MARS HILL, N.C. — A wildfire near Mars Hill in Madison County has grown to about 14 acres and is now 90% contained, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

Officials say 17 homes and three other structures were threatened, but no damage has been reported.

Viewer video captured flames burning through grass and dry leaves near homes, according to WLOS.

Fire crews remain on scene to put out lingering hot spots as the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Windy conditions and elevated fire danger remain a concern across western North Carolina.

