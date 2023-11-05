Wildfire in western NC spreads to 250 acres, 5% contained

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A large wildfire in western North Carolina has grown to 250 acres and is only 5% contained, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

The Poplar Drive fire is currently burning in the Edneyville community in Henderson County.

Forest service officials said Sunday that two homes and an outbuilding have been lost because of the fire. Another home has minor damage. Officials in the county have implemented evacuations, with at least 34 structures currently threatened.

A scout plane and helicopter from the N.C. Forest Service are being used to fight the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and being investigated.

