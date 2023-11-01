Wildfires on the rise in western NC

HICKORY, N.C. — The deepening drought is creating an increased fire risk across the western parts of North Carolina.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that crews have battled several fires this week alone.

In the Enola community, which is south of Morganton, nearly a dozen firefighters worked to contain a fire on Wednesday that officials say was possibly started by an unattended campfire.

The area hasn’t seen much rain over the last month and a half.

Diane Crump called 911 after a brush fire in her neighbor’s yard spread to hers, catching her fence and her doghouse on fire.

“It’s just not good time to be out burning brush or whatever the reason was, not in wind,” Crump said. “And we haven’t had rain. We’re in a drought.”

