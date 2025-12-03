Window tint inspections dropped in NC, but fines may still apply

CHARLOTTE — Window tints will no longer be checked during vehicle inspections in North Carolina, but drivers could still face fines if their tint is too dark.

The change is due to a new state law that went into effect Monday.

Previously, drivers in North Carolina paid a $10 fee for tint testing during vehicle inspections. The new law has eliminated this requirement, shifting the focus to traffic stops where drivers must roll down their tinted windows when approached by law enforcement.

Under law, officers can still pull over vehicles and test window tint levels at any time. If the tint is found to be too dark, drivers may be ordered to remove it and pay a fine. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, tinted windows cannot measure darker than 32% light transmittance.

The shift in policy aims to streamline vehicle inspections and lower costs while maintaining safety standards during traffic stops.

