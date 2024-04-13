Wine bar closes Lake Norman tasting room

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A wine bar in downtown Davidson has closed after nearly five years, but don’t count the business out.

Davidson Wine Co. announced this week that its tasting room at 121 Depot St. is closed indefinitely as it carves out a new path forward. The closure was due to unforeseen circumstances, it posted on social media, thanking customers for their support and expressing gratefulness for memories created in the space.

The business has rebranded, changing its name to The Urban Wine Co.

It said its wines will be available at local retailers, restaurants, and potentially hotels, and they can be purchased directly through its website. The business is also working to create new features for its wine club.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

