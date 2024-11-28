Wine bar lays out plans for LKN homecoming

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Corkscrew is coming home to Lake Norman. The longtime wine bar has inked a deal for an 1,800-square-foot space in Huntersville. It will be part of Holbrook Town Center at 111 Gilead Road.

The goal is to open there by early summer, says Joseph Klosek, managing partner. “Our focus has always been here. We want to maintain a footprint and provide a neighborhood, locally owned establishment where folks feel comfortable to come and relax.”

Klosek says it’s been an emotional journey to get here. Corkscrew shuttered its Birkdale Village location Dec. 31, 2022. Its lease was not renewed as Birkdale repositioned its retail and restaurant offerings. Bartaco took over that space, opening its first location in North Carolina.

