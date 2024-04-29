Wine-forward restaurant to open in Elizabeth this summer

CHARLOTTE — Flight is Dwight and Vicki Bailey’s love letter to Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.

That wine-forward restaurant and bar is targeting a mid-summer opening at 1949 E. Seventh St. The 2,700-square-foot space got its start in 1932 as Stanley Drug Store, which remained a community mainstay until 1997. It was most recently occupied by Dollar General.

The Baileys — medical professionals by day — have tapped into their love of travel, wine and food for the concept.

The husband-and-wife team aim to create an intimate space with a homegrown and neighborhood feel.

