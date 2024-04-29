Local

Wine-forward restaurant to open in Elizabeth this summer

By Charlotte Business Journal

Flight in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood Flight is Dwight and Vicki Bailey’s love letter to Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Flight is Dwight and Vicki Bailey’s love letter to Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.

ALSO READ: Cocktail lounge to open in Elizabeth

That wine-forward restaurant and bar is targeting a mid-summer opening at 1949 E. Seventh St. The 2,700-square-foot space got its start in 1932 as Stanley Drug Store, which remained a community mainstay until 1997. It was most recently occupied by Dollar General.

The Baileys — medical professionals by day — have tapped into their love of travel, wine and food for the concept.

The husband-and-wife team aim to create an intimate space with a homegrown and neighborhood feel.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman shot in leg after fight leads to shooting in Elizabeth, CMPD says)

Woman shot in leg after fight leads to shooting in Elizabeth, CMPD says

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read