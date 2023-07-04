Wine Spectator highlights 24 restaurants in Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE — Wine Spectator magazine is out with its annual Restaurant Awards, and two dozen dining spots in the greater Charlotte region are among the recipients.

The awards recognize restaurants around the globe with excellent wine programs. This year’s list includes 3,500 restaurants, spanning all 50 states and more than 75 countries and territories.

There are three levels: Award of Excellence, for well-curated wine lists with about 90 selections or more, including some that are not easily found in retail stores; Best of Award of Excellence, for those with around 350 selections or more and well-trained staff who can help customers make informed choices; and the Grand Award, reserved for places with wide-ranging, “world-class” selections with typically 1,000 or more options.

Only 93 Grand Award winners were selected. None of those are in the Charlotte region, but North Carolina boasts one — The Angus Barn in Raleigh.

Wine Spectator highlighted 1,411 restaurants with the Best of Award of Excellence and 2,001 with the Award of Excellence.

Among the local restaurants receiving Best of Award of Excellence are Barcelona Wine Bar, Counter-, Peppervine and The String Bean, to name a few. Check out the full list here.

(WATCH BELOW: Changes to Lagoona Bay plan announced after board rejects request)

Changes to Lagoona Bay plan announced after board rejects request

©2023 Cox Media Group