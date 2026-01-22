Wingate woman buys winning $100K Powerball ticket in Charlotte

RALEIGH, N.C. — Emerita Lopez Varela of Wingate won a $100,000 Powerball prize after purchasing a $3 ticket at Jack Mart on Wilkes Drive in Charlotte.

Varela matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Dec. 24, 2025, drawing to win an initial amount of $50,000. Because she added the Power Play option to her ticket, her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was selected.⁣⁣⁣Varela claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday and received $72,011 after federal and state tax withholdings.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately 1 in 292 million.

