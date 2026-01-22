$209 million Powerball jackpot won in North Carolina

RALEIGH — A lottery player in Halifax County won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot of $209.3 million, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn, which were 11, 26, 27, 53, 55, with the Powerball number being 12. The ticket was purchased at West 10th Mart on West 10th St. in Roanoke Rapids.

Wednesday night’s Powerball winner purchased a ticket in North Carolina. The jackpot was $209.3 million. The lump sum payment is $95.3 million. The winning ticket came from the West 10th Mart in Roanoke Rapids. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 22, 2026

The winner has the choice of receiving the jackpot as a lump sum of $95.3 million or as an annuity totaling $209.3 million paid out in 30 payments more than 29 years. This allows for flexibility depending on the winner’s financial preferences.

The winning ticket holder has 180 days to claim the prize, providing ample time to make a decision regarding the payout options.

Many winners consult financial advisers to navigate such significant sums responsibly.

This Powerball win marks the sixth time that North Carolina has produced a Powerball jackpot winner, and the eighth jackpot win overall for players in the state, including Mega Millions. These large wins contribute to the growing excitement surrounding the lottery in North Carolina.

