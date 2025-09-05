Winning $25K a year for life ticket sold at Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE — Annette Harper of Charlotte won the Lucky for Life lottery, securing the $25,000 a year for life prize with a $2 ticket purchased at Circle K on Central Avenue.

Harper matched all five white balls in the July 31 drawing, beating the odds of 1 in 1.8 million to claim her prize.

Harper opted for the lump sum payment of $500,000 instead of the annual prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $279,832.

Lucky for Life is one of six lottery games available in North Carolina, with tickets purchasable at retail locations or through Online Play.

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

©2025 Cox Media Group