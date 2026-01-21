Winter Storm in the Carolinas: Impacts by location

CHARLOTTE — The stage is set for a winter storm across North Carolina and South Carolina this weekend, but the impacts of the precipitation will change by location.
We’re anticipating the chance of freezing rain, sleet, or snow in North Carolina. Find your town or nearest town below to see your forecast:
North Charlotte
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Some snow flakes mix in early afternoon Saturday before changing over to sleet/freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
East Charlotte
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
South Charlotte
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
West Charlotte
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Delays and cancelations are likely this weekend at CLT airport
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Waxhaw
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Monroe
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Matthews
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Pineville
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Gastonia
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Bigger impact on roads like I-85
- Travel not recommended
Lincolnton
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Shelby
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Cherryville
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Rock Hill
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
- I-77 will be heavily impacted by sleet and ice making travel very dangerous
Lancaster
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
York
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
- I-77 will be heavily impacted by sleet and ice making travel very dangerous
Chester
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
- I-77 will be heavily impacted by sleet and ice making travel very dangerous
Granite Falls
- Snow and Sleet
- Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
- US 321 will be very difficult for travel.
Hickory
- Snow and Sleet
- Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
- I-40 will be very difficult for travel.
Morganton
- Snow and Sleet
- Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
- I-40 will be very difficult for travel.
Lenoir
- Snow and Sleet
- Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
- US 321 will be heavily impacted and difficult for travel
Kannapolis
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Bigger impact on roads like I-85
- Travel not recommended
Salisbury
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Mooresville
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Bigger impact on roads like I-85
- Travel not recommended
Statesville
- Snow & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Bigger impact on roads like I-85
- Travel not recommended
Huntersville, Davidson, Cornelius, Lake Norman
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Some snow flakes mix in early afternoon Saturday before changing over to sleet/freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Boone
- Snow & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Newland
- Snow & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Wadesboro, Rockingham
- Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Albemarle, Norwood
- Sleet & Freezing rain
- Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
- Power outages are possible, if not likely.
- Worst weather on Sunday
- Travel not recommended
Keep up with the latest weather forecasts and radar on Channel 9 or at this link.
