Winter Storm in the Carolinas: Impacts by location

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — The stage is set for a winter storm across North Carolina and South Carolina this weekend, but the impacts of the precipitation will change by location.

We’re anticipating the chance of freezing rain, sleet, or snow in North Carolina. Find your town or nearest town below to see your forecast:

North Charlotte

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Some snow flakes mix in early afternoon Saturday before changing over to sleet/freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

East Charlotte

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

South Charlotte

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

West Charlotte

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Delays and cancelations are likely this weekend at CLT airport
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Waxhaw

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Monroe

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Matthews

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Pineville

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Gastonia

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Bigger impact on roads like I-85
  • Travel not recommended

Lincolnton

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Shelby

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Cherryville

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Rock Hill

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended
  • I-77 will be heavily impacted by sleet and ice making travel very dangerous

Lancaster

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

York

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended
  • I-77 will be heavily impacted by sleet and ice making travel very dangerous

Chester

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended
  • I-77 will be heavily impacted by sleet and ice making travel very dangerous

Granite Falls

  • Snow and Sleet
  • Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended
  • US 321 will be very difficult for travel.

Hickory

  • Snow and Sleet
  • Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended
  • I-40 will be very difficult for travel.

Morganton

  • Snow and Sleet
  • Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended
  • I-40 will be very difficult for travel.

Lenoir

  • Snow and Sleet
  • Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended
  • US 321 will be heavily impacted and difficult for travel

Kannapolis

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Bigger impact on roads like I-85
  • Travel not recommended

Salisbury

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Mooresville

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Bigger impact on roads like I-85
  • Travel not recommended

Statesville

  • Snow & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Bigger impact on roads like I-85
  • Travel not recommended

Huntersville, Davidson, Cornelius, Lake Norman

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Some snow flakes mix in early afternoon Saturday before changing over to sleet/freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Boone

  • Snow & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Newland

  • Snow & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Wadesboro, Rockingham

  • Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Albemarle, Norwood

  • Sleet & Freezing rain
  • Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Power outages are possible, if not likely.
  • Worst weather on Sunday
  • Travel not recommended

Keep up with the latest weather forecasts and radar on Channel 9 or at this link.

