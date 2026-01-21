Winter Storm in the Carolinas: Impacts by location

CHARLOTTE — The stage is set for a winter storm across North Carolina and South Carolina this weekend, but the impacts of the precipitation will change by location.

We’re anticipating the chance of freezing rain, sleet, or snow in North Carolina. Find your town or nearest town below to see your forecast:

North Charlotte

Sleet & Freezing rain

Some snow flakes mix in early afternoon Saturday before changing over to sleet/freezing rain

Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

East Charlotte

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

South Charlotte

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

West Charlotte

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Delays and cancelations are likely this weekend at CLT airport

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Waxhaw

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Monroe

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Matthews

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Pineville

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Gastonia

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Bigger impact on roads like I-85

Travel not recommended

Lincolnton

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Shelby

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Cherryville

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Rock Hill

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

I-77 will be heavily impacted by sleet and ice making travel very dangerous

Lancaster

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

York

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

I-77 will be heavily impacted by sleet and ice making travel very dangerous

Chester

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

I-77 will be heavily impacted by sleet and ice making travel very dangerous

Granite Falls

Snow and Sleet

Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

US 321 will be very difficult for travel.

Hickory

Snow and Sleet

Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

I-40 will be very difficult for travel.

Morganton

Snow and Sleet

Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

I-40 will be very difficult for travel.

Lenoir

Snow and Sleet

Roads become snow packed and icy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

US 321 will be heavily impacted and difficult for travel

Kannapolis

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Bigger impact on roads like I-85

Travel not recommended

Salisbury

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Mooresville

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Bigger impact on roads like I-85

Travel not recommended

Statesville

Snow & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous, slick and slushy Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Bigger impact on roads like I-85

Travel not recommended

Huntersville, Davidson, Cornelius, Lake Norman

Sleet & Freezing rain

Some snow flakes mix in early afternoon Saturday before changing over to sleet/freezing rain

Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Boone

Snow & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Newland

Snow & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Wadesboro, Rockingham

Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Albemarle, Norwood

Sleet & Freezing rain

Roads become hazardous Saturday night and all day Sunday

Power outages are possible, if not likely.

Worst weather on Sunday

Travel not recommended

Keep up with the latest weather forecasts and radar on Channel 9 or at this link.

Customers rush to stock up on essentials as winter storm threatens region

