Winter storm disrupts travel plans at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Over 1,000 flights have been canceled in Charlotte due to dangerous winter weather Sunday morning, according to FlightAware.

Around a dozen flights are still scheduled to take off despite the weather, so the airport isn’t completely empty. Those hopeful travelers say they are making their way through security and wishing for the best.

Channel 9’s Phil Orban spoke to one man trying to make his way to Dallas, Texas. He’s been in Charlotte for two nights unable to take off. If his flight is delayed again, he says he isn’t giving up.

“I’ll just try to get another Lyft back to another hotel, and just try it again,” Demarcus Atkins said.

Airport officials recommend checking flights early and often in the event of any last-minute delays or cancellations.

VIDEO: Flight cancellations soar as storm disrupts travel plans across North Carolina and the country

Flight cancellations soar as storm disrupts travel plans across North Carolina and the country

©2026 Cox Media Group