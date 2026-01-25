LIVE UPDATES: Winter ice storm sweeps across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — A massive winter storm system is sweeping over North Carolina and South Carolina this weekend, and it’s expected to bring damaging ice conditions for millions of people.

The Severe Weather Center 9 team is tracking the storm’s progress, and our Channel 9 reporters are set up across the Carolinas to see the real-time impacts. This article will be updated throughout the weekend with the latest updates and information that you need to know.

7:30 p.m. - We’re starting to see sleet around the area - the first sign of things going downhill overnight! That sleet will change over to freezing rain overnight and fall at a light rate all through Sunday morning.

After that, it will come at us in waves - with each amount of rain freezing as it makes contact with the ground. This will produce major travel issues through Sunday.

Ice accumulations will build up over time - adding up to about 0.5″ in the Charlotte area. Some slightly higher amounts will be possible to the North. That ice will begin to weigh down on trees and lines Sunday night and increase the threat of power outages into Monday morning.

Going to adjust ice totals down just a bit. But please keep in mind, all it takes is 0.25" to create big problems. 0.25" increases tree branch weight by 3x pic.twitter.com/Gv4Ucy1XnR — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) January 24, 2026

Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe was driving north on Interstate 85 toward Concord and saw ice starting to freeze on windshields.

Windshield icing on Interstate 85 near Concord at 7 p.m. Saturday

Road temperatures were already below freezing by 6 p.m., as Channel 9’s Joe Puma found that one overpass had an asphalt temperature below 20 degrees.

7 p.m. - School cancellations are starting to trickle in for Monday. Gaston County Schools and Burke County Schools announced full closure for Monday.

