Winter weather impacts schools in our area

NORTH CAROLINA — Winter weather is impacting a few schools in our area Tuesday morning.

Schools in Alexander County will be operating on a two-hour delay for staff and students.

Schools in Ashe County will be learning remotely due to icy road conditions.

The district said remote instruction is set to begin at 9 a.m. for elementary schools and 10 a.m. for high schools.

Iredell County schools also announced they will be closed altogether for students due to road conditions.

Prime Time will also be closed, and all athletic events and other after-school activities have been canceled.

Watauga County schools will be operating on a remote learning day due to snowfall overnight and subzero temperatures.

