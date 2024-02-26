Local

Winthrop athletic trainer accused of making threat at Trump rally

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Former President Donald Trump Trump hosted a rally on Feb. 22, 2024 at the Winthrop Coliseum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University athletic trainer is accused of making a threat against the building where former President Donald Trump was holding a rally.

The rally was held Friday at the school’s campus in Rock Hill.

PREVIOUS: Former President Trump rallies supporters in Rock Hill

Police arrested Jeffrey Lahr on Thursday. According to witnesses, he’s accused of yelling “I hope this whole place blows up. Boom!”

Police said the witnesses contacted the Secret Service. Lahr told agents his comments were a joke and said he wasn’t going to follow through, but was aware of the rally.

He’s charged with disorderly conduct.

(WATCH BELOW: Nikki Haley says she won’t drop out of presidential race after SC primary loss)

Nikki Haley says she won’t drop out of presidential race after SC primary loss




©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read