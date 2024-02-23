Former President Trump headed to Rock Hill for campaign rally

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday is the last day of the South Carolina primary.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is hoping for a home state advantage, but former President Donald Trump is leading in state polls.

Nationwide, Trump has 63 delegates to Haley’s 17. Some of his supporters say she should drop out, but Haley vows to keep going.

“She’s governor, but people don’t like her too much, and she’s hurting the party,” Trump said.

“After South Carolina, the next day I’m headed to Michigan, and then we’re going to Super Tuesday states,” Haley said.

To win the Republican nomination, Trump or Haley will need to win more than 1,200 delegates.

On Friday, Trump will be in Rock Hill for a campaign rally. The event will be at the Winthrop Coliseum and starts at 4 p.m.

