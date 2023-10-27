Mooresville mayoral candidates take part in debate

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the first time in more than a decade, there will be a new mayor of Mooresville

Commissioner Bobby Compton is facing former state senator Chris Carney. Channel 9 partnered with Neighborhood TV and the Charlotte Observer to host a mayoral debate Friday morning at Feed NC.

Both candidates said more needs to be done to address traffic concerns.

“You can’t point your finger every time at Raleigh but they keep pushing our projects back such as 150,” Compton said.

Carney also spoke of the traffic issues.

“You have to be a voice to the people who are decision makers,” he said. “You are never going to make a difference with roads until you go down to Raleigh and make your case to the people who approve them and fund them.”

