Witness recounts chaos as shots fired outside north Charlotte grocery store

CHARLOTTE — New details have been released regarding a shooting outside a Food Lion in north Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

According to court records, multiple people in two different cars shot at each other while at the grocery store on West Sugar Creek Road.

It was also revealed that the store was hit by at least one bullet.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 spoke with a witness who said they were inside the Food Lion at the time of the incident. He said everyone ducked down until police arrived.

Once officers arrived, they found one person shot in the front yard of a nearby house and another person shot in the back of a car in an intersection near the area.

Timothy Pride was eventually arrested in connection with this case. He has been charged with firing a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon.

