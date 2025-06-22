1 shot after grocery store parking lot altercation, creating half-mile-long police scene

CHARLOTTE — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting outside a Food Lion, police said.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts was at the half-mile scene that stretched from the Food Lion to a nearby neighborhood.

One witness told Counts that the victim was a Food Lion employee.

The victim’s car bumper was torn from the vehicle. Police were marking evidence across the scene, including numerous shell casings.

Witness said the man was shot inside his car, which ended up in the intersection of David Cox and West Sugar Creek Roads.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. But homicide was not called out to the scene, indicating that the victim will likely be ok.

One shopper, Sheila Tyler, told Counts that the incident started in the parking lot.

“The young man who was parked beside us, and we heard somebody across the parking lot screaming and yelling, sounded like a woman,” she said. And then the girl was like, ‘Be careful.’ So the guy parked right beside us, he got out of his car screaming and yelling, and then when I came in, the people outside said they heard bullets and everybody ran around the building.”

Police were seen interviewing multiple witnesses to determine who was responsible. In the meantime, many shoppers have arrived at the store to find it closed.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

