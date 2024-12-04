Witnesses testify in trial of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s friend

GASTONIA, N.C. — Prosecutors say Eric Glenn was just a friend of a woman being stalked by her ex-boyfriend when he was shot and killed in 2020.

The two called police in June of 2020 when they were being followed and were told to go to a public place for safety.

Prosecutors said the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Marshawn Sanders, rode by like he was in a NASCAR race, and shot at both of them.

During a trial this week in Gaston County, jurors saw surveillance video from that day. There’s no audio, but you can see the red car suddenly dart through the parking lot.

In the video, prosecutors said you can see Sanders’ arm sticking out of the window.

“They circled like they were doing target practice,” said prosecutor Kristen Northrup on Wednesday.

You can see Glenn running for his life across the parking lot.

“Eric had no chance because one of the bullets entered his side,” Northrup said.

William Hubbard was a clerk at the store where the shooting happened, and he knew Glenn well. He said Glenn came there twice a week with change and bottle caps in his pockets.

Eric glenn

“He was a good kid,” Hubbard said of Glenn.

Hubbard heard the shots and saw his friend running toward him.

“He was almost in front of me when I saw him get hit,” he testified.

The deadly shooting happened just off camera.

Sanders’ defense attorney asked jurors to question if that was Sanders shooting.

“Does that arm belong to this young man?” attorney Lucky Osho said.

Prosecutors played the 911 calls in court and one caller described the suspect to the dispatcher with features Sanders had in June of 2020.

Sanders’ ex-girlfriend and her toddler in the car were also hit by gunfire, but they survived.

The trial is set to continue this week. We’ll keep an eye on developments and bring you the updates.

