Woman, 78, dies in head-on crash along highway in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 78-year-old woman died Friday in a head-on crash on a South Carolina highway, investigators said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 9 near Eastway Drive, about 3 miles east of Lancaster.

The South Carolina highway patrol said a Honda sedan and a Nissan SUV were driving in opposite directions along the highway when they collided head-on.

The driver of the sedan, who the county coroner identified as 78-year-old Judy Stacks, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers didn’t say if any charges will be filed but said the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

