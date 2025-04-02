Woman accused of killing bicyclist in south Charlotte arrested again, records say

CHARLOTTE — A woman accused of hitting and killing a father in Charlotte earlier this year was arrested again, records say.

Casey Ruppe was booked in Duncan, South Carolina. This time, she was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, with the risk of abuse or willful abandonment.

She’s also charged with possession of meth and cocaine.

Ruppe was previously charged in Charlotte with death by vehicle after police said she hit Jeramie ‘Mitch’ Page as he rode his bike on East Woodlawn Road in January.

At the time, she told police she thought she hit a curb. Investigators said she was drunk at the time and an open bottle of vodka was found in her car.

Page left behind three children.

Jeramie 'Mitch' Page and his son

“Oh, he was a joy to be around, he was so funny, he always cut up,” said his aunt, Patsy.

In February, Pastsy told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz her nephew struggled with addiction, but had many clean and good days, creating memories with his three sons and family.

“If it came down to, ‘Hey I need your help to do this,’ he was on it,” Patsy said.

According to records, Ruppe is out on bond.

WATCH BELOW: ‘A joy to be around’: Family grieving after father of 3 killed while riding bike

‘A joy to be around’: Family grieving after father of 3 killed while riding bike

©2025 Cox Media Group